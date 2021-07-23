Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approves easement for water tower

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to grant a permanent easement to Pleasant Prairie Utilities.

The easement covers the Prairie Highland Water Tower, 9444 128th Ave., which was created within the boundaries of Tax Increment District No. 5.

With the easement, the Pleasant Prairie Utilities will be able to use, operate and maintain the tower.

“The village can retain rights for imaging on the tower,” Pleasant Prairie Administrator Nathan Thiel said.

Having the village maintain rights for imaging is unique, Thiel said, as normally the asset is transferred directly to the utility.

Changes to code of ordinance

After a recodification process a year ago, the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved a resolution that deals with changes to the village’s Code of General Ordinance.

The process included a legal analysis/recommendation, department head review and revisions and review by the village attorney.

The code is available for public review Aug. 2 through Aug. 13, and the item will be on the Village Board agenda Aug. 16 for final adoption.