Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approves Jeffrey Motors' site permit update to meet Hwy. 50 project needs

PLEASANT PRAIRIE

{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The loss of land because of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s widening of Highway 50 certainly will be felt by the ownership and staff at Jeffrey Motors.

But the company plans to forge ahead, even if it has to become a bit smaller in the process.

The village’s Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a request by Jeffrey Smith, agent for JCRS Holdings, LLC., which owns the property at 5110 75th St., to amend its conditional use permit, including site and operational plans.

Adjustments to the village-required setbacks are necessary because the state took land to allow for an additional right-of-way for the Highway 50 project, according to staff notes published prior to the meeting.

“We want to keep making him legal and conforming,” Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Motors has been in business at that location since 1994, Werbie-Harris said during the meeting.

Commissioner Wayne Koessl asked what impact the new setbacks would have on the look of the facility.

“Is this going to be a kind of compact little auto sales there,” he said.

That indeed will be the case in some ways, Werbie-Harris said.

“It is shrinking in size,” she said. “But he has (made) his livlihood and business (there) and has been operating at this location for many years, since 1994, and he would like to continue to operate from that location, even if it requires he park a few number of cars or vehicles at that location.”

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Last month, the Village Zoning Board of Appeals approved an amendment to the variance grant document to reflect the change in land at the site.

The building will have a minimum setback of 4.5 feet from the side property line, 9 feet from the rear property line and 11 from the street property line. Those setbacks will allow the existing paved area to have no required setback to the property lines and to not require any minimum open space area.

In addition, a retailing wall will be constructed along the south side of the property and within the driveway access area to allow for safe crossing at the railroad tracks, the staff notes indicate.

“They are doing some grade changes between the highway and his property,” Werbie-Harris said. “Because of the grade changes, retaining walls are going to be needed across the front of the property. In addition, they’re going to have to make some adjustments as well to the driveway entrance.

“There will be some modifications, and (the owner) understands that, is aware of that and will have to adjust things accordingly.”

