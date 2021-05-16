Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approves Jeffrey Motors' site permit update to meet Hwy. 50 project needs

“It is shrinking in size,” she said. “But he has (made) his livlihood and business (there) and has been operating at this location for many years, since 1994, and he would like to continue to operate from that location, even if it requires he park a few number of cars or vehicles at that location.”

Last month, the Village Zoning Board of Appeals approved an amendment to the variance grant document to reflect the change in land at the site.

The building will have a minimum setback of 4.5 feet from the side property line, 9 feet from the rear property line and 11 from the street property line. Those setbacks will allow the existing paved area to have no required setback to the property lines and to not require any minimum open space area.

In addition, a retailing wall will be constructed along the south side of the property and within the driveway access area to allow for safe crossing at the railroad tracks, the staff notes indicate.

“They are doing some grade changes between the highway and his property,” Werbie-Harris said. “Because of the grade changes, retaining walls are going to be needed across the front of the property. In addition, they’re going to have to make some adjustments as well to the driveway entrance.