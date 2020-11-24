Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approves Kwik Trip proposal

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The final site and operational plans for the village’s fifth Kwik Trip location received Plan Commission approval Monday night.

Approved was an 11,033-square-foot facility, which will include 20 fueling positions, a convenience store and a car wash, in the Main Street Market development, west of Old Green Bay Road at 102nd Street.

The newest location, which is expected to be completed some time in 2021, joins four others in the village: 10451 72nd Ave.; 10215 120th Ave.; 8900 76th St.; and 8800 75th St., which has a Kenosha mailing address, but is within the village limits.

“Kwik Trip has been a great community partner,” Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said. “Their locations are well-known for their cleanliness and quality services.

“The new location will be a benefit to the area, providing easy access to fresh groceries and gas.”

The newest location will not run 24 hours a day, but instead will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight. A total of 20 full-time and eight part-time employees will be hired.

In addition, one fuel, one grocery and one additional delivery truck are expected at the facility daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.