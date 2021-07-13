Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission clears path for sports collectibles store

Meeting demand

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The move to Pleasant Prairie, with an expected opening date of Sept. 1, would be the third location for the business. AJ Collectibles currently has locations in Greenfield and Hartford.

Coming farther south to meet customer demand is an exciting proposition for the business, said online manager Adam Deford, who will be the in-house manager here, on Tuesday.

"We're excited," Deford said. "Our goals have been trying to move south to that area for quite some time now. There's a really large gap between where we are in Greenfield.

"It's the southernmost location for a major hobby shop. We have a lot of Illinois customers who constantly ask us if we could have a closer location, because they keep crossing the border to come all the way to Greenfield. We're excited for that."

Live action amenities

Along with sports memorabilia, the new addition of batting cages and golf simulators should be another draw for customers, Deford said.