Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission clears path for sports collectibles store

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Sports collectibles fans will soon be able to get their fix in the village.
The Plan Commission on Monday night approved a conditional-use permit on behalf of AJ Collectibles Kenosha, LLC, which plans to take up residence in a 5,600-square-foot space at 4623 75th St., within the Center 50 Development.
Center 50 is a single-story, 60,000-square-foot (including basement) retail building that currently houses AutoZone and Family Dollar as anchor tenants, according to information at loopnet.com.
The building, which currently has 14 stores, had an extensive remodel in 2014.
As for AJ Collectibles, the village is pleased to add another building to the area, Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said after the commission meeting.
"I am glad to see AJ Collectibles move into Pleasant Prairie," she said. "The company has two professional establishments in Wisconsin and will make good use of the space by bringing recreational, competitive and social activities that sports enthusiasts can enjoy."
The permit request was made by AJ Collectibles owners Aaron Heine and Josh Rowell. The business includes an indoor recreational area that will provide batting cages and golf simulators, along with the retail sale of new sports cards, sports memorabilia and sports collectibles.
Meeting demand
The move to Pleasant Prairie, with an expected opening date of Sept. 1, would be the third location for the business. AJ Collectibles currently has locations in Greenfield and Hartford.
Coming farther south to meet customer demand is an exciting proposition for the business, said online manager Adam Deford, who will be the in-house manager here, on Tuesday.
"We're excited," Deford said. "Our goals have been trying to move south to that area for quite some time now. There's a really large gap between where we are in Greenfield.
"It's the southernmost location for a major hobby shop. We have a lot of Illinois customers who constantly ask us if we could have a closer location, because they keep crossing the border to come all the way to Greenfield. We're excited for that."
Live action amenities
Along with sports memorabilia, the new addition of batting cages and golf simulators should be another draw for customers, Deford said.
"This is our first time we're experimenting with those," he said. "It should be pretty fun. We're getting to the ending stages of getting the simulators for golf and and batting cages. It should be an extra thing to diversify what we're already doing and let some people come and have fun.
"We're hoping to get some Little Leaguers around Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and local teams to be able to use it."
The AJ Collectibles website states the company began in 2015 in West Allis before it opened its location in Greenfield in 2018, followed by its Hartford site in 2020.
According to Pleasant Prairie staff notes, the business is to employ four full- and two part-time employees. The expected hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.