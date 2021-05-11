Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission OKs monastery project request

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A significant addition to the St. John Chrysostomos Monastery received unanimous Plan Commission approval Monday night.
With that part now complete, all that’s left is the permits and for the work to begin.
Following a public hearing that included several questions about the impending work at the current location, 4600 93rd St., the commission approved a conditional use permit, along with site and operational plans for the 45,000-square-foot addition.
The addition includes the 15,000-square-foot basement, said George Prosiliakos of Green Associates Architects of Deerfield, Ill. The remaining work, each slated for 15,000 square feet as well, will cover two floors, one for a workshop and the other for 26 sleeping rooms.
According to the village staff report, the new building will be located north of the main monastery in a non-wooded area that lies about 600 feet from the north property line, 400 feet from the east and 850 feet from the west.
When the project is complete, it’s anticipated that 23 nuns will reside on the property. There currently are 26 sleeping rooms for visitors and 18 for nuns. Plans also include an 11,693-square-foot kitchen and dining hall addition to the existing church support building.
Prosiliakos said he couldn’t provide an exact timeline for the start and end date of the project. The state allows two-year permits for exterior work and three years for interior, but he doesn’t anticipate construction will take that long.
Questions raised
The approval Monday, which now will head to the Village Board, didn’t come without a number of questions, however.
In an email to the commission before the meeting, Kathleen and John Stanko, who live directly east of the monastery, questioned the length of the project and the noise that it would bring.
“We are concerned that the village will allow construction seven days a week, including five days until 9 o’clock at night,” the email stated. “If there is construction in the evening, we won’t be able to sit on our deck in peace.
“And what would be the length of the project? Right now, there are huge construction delays on other projects due to the cost of lumber. A $10,000 project now costs $40,000, and delivery times are now 18 months or longer. Will the project be prolonged due to the delays on the materials? We can’t deny the monastery to add to the use and enjoyment of their property, but we should be allowed to enjoy our evenings out on our deck.”
Prosiliakos said work will follow village ordinances, which require a “quiet” period from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and added that life at the monastery also shuts down by 7:30 p.m.
“(At that time), they go back to their quarters and spend the rest of their time in prayer and quiet,” Prosiliakos said. “All construction and all types of work that would be done would be stopped before that period of time.”
As for delays currently being felt in the construction industry, those are unavoidable, Prosiliakos said, but he added this project won’t rely heavily on lumber, which has seen costs skyrocket.
The building design and materials will match the existing buildings on the property, according to the staff report.
“Obviously, everyone will try to avoid (delays),” Prosiliakos said. “But if there’s material delays or lead times due to COVID, which all construction right now is experiencing, it’s sort of out of everybody’s hands.
“There’s no way to plan for delays (and) those types of lead time delays, because you really don’t know when everything is going to come in. It’s really a challenging time that everybody is dealing with, and the monastery is really no different.”
Tree concern
Another nearby resident, Michelle Dreifke, said she was concerned about the possible loss of trees on the property because of the project.
Prosiliakos said between three and five trees to the east of the addition will have to be taken down to allow for water service and to expand the driveway for the fire department, but he added the monastery remains committed to continuously planting trees.
In 2020, Prosiliakos said there were 125 trees planted. To date this year, 75 have been planted, which follows a pattern the past 20 years.
“They’ve planted thousands of trees around the property and will continue to do so,” Prosiliakos said. “They enjoy that and love the trees on their property. It’s not their intent to take down trees, it’s their intent to add to it.
“It will take time for them to grow and mature, but that is their intent, to continue to plant trees. The great thing about trees is that, at some point, they do grow, mature and provide screening. (Those at the monastery), as well, are seeking privacy and (to) provide nature a natural setting in the area.”