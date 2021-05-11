Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission OKs monastery project request

Questions raised

The approval Monday, which now will head to the Village Board, didn’t come without a number of questions, however.

In an email to the commission before the meeting, Kathleen and John Stanko, who live directly east of the monastery, questioned the length of the project and the noise that it would bring.

“We are concerned that the village will allow construction seven days a week, including five days until 9 o’clock at night,” the email stated. “If there is construction in the evening, we won’t be able to sit on our deck in peace.

“And what would be the length of the project? Right now, there are huge construction delays on other projects due to the cost of lumber. A $10,000 project now costs $40,000, and delivery times are now 18 months or longer. Will the project be prolonged due to the delays on the materials? We can’t deny the monastery to add to the use and enjoyment of their property, but we should be allowed to enjoy our evenings out on our deck.”

Prosiliakos said work will follow village ordinances, which require a “quiet” period from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and added that life at the monastery also shuts down by 7:30 p.m.