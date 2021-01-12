Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission OKs plan for packaging company HQ; operations to begin in July

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved the site and operational plan for a proposed new headquarters for a packaging solutions company in the village.

The commission on Monday night voted unanimously favoring Nosco Inc.’s plans that will enable the Gurnee, Ill.,-based company to move its corporate headquarters into a 172,279-square-foot building located at 11200 88th Ave. in the LakeView Corporate Park. Nosco’s plans for the new location also include carton and label production.

The company anticipates the new headquarters to be operating by July 2021.

Nosco, a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., is a full-service packaging solutions provider with more than 110 years of experience and more than 400 customers in the healthcare industry. The new Pleasant Prairie location will include graphic services, solutions engineering, administrative staff and print production, according to a village news release.

The facility will employ 250 full-time and 25 part-time employees working three shifts, seven days a week. Their site and operational plan outlines building modifications that will remove some of the non-supporting internal walls. The plan also calls for:

Adding two additional loading docks.