Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission OK's request to create wetland mitigation bank on large plot

Agricultural tiles throughout the property will be dismantled, but Mills said he’s confident that work will not affect neighboring properties.

“They have the ability to come into these existing tiles and gradually limit the flow,” he said. “It’s not like, Day 1, we just see what happens. They’ll be able to go in and limit it. If we have water starting to back up in a certain area, we can adjust that flow accordingly and make sure it doesn’t back up to a neighbor’s property.”

There are about 95 acres on two different parcels within the newly-formed mitigation bank where it’s clear that water is an issue, Mills said.

“That is one of the areas on the site that is the wettest,” he said. “You can drive by any time in the spring and some days in the summer, looking north from 104th (Street), it’s a moat to get to that site. It’s really not developable, and we’re in the business of developing things, so if it was developable, we would develop it.”

Whatever happens down the road, Mills is confident having the mitigation bank in the center of the property is a win-win situation.