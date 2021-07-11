Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission to consider indoor sports facility, memorabilia shop

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Indoor batting cages, golf simulators and a place for the retail purchase of sports cards, memorabilia and collectibles soon may be coming to the village.

The Plan Commission on Monday night is scheduled to hold a public hearing and consider the request for a conditional-use permit on behalf of Aaron Heine with AJ Collectibles, which if eventually approved, would be the company's third location in the state.

Heine is seeking to put his business at 4623 75th St., Suite, No. 11, a 5,600-square-foot location within the village's Center 50 development.

AJ Collectibles moved from its original location in on 72nd Avenue and National Avenue in Milwaukee, and has relocated to a place on Highway 100 in Greenfield.

The business expanded last year to Hartford, and the Pleasant Prairie location, if approved and opened, would be its third.

According to village staff notes, the location will have four full-time and two part-time employees and would be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The current building permit for the location does not allow for occupancy, and the staff notes indicate that Heine will need to submit a separate permit to allow that.