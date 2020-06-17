Pleasant Prairie plans Village Hall reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Hall soon will be reopened for public business.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel on Monday night told the Village Board the current plan is to reopen June 29 for normal business hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thiel said a number of changes will be noticeable in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Those) will provide adequate safety to both the citizen coming into the building as well as to our staff,” he said. “We’re feeling comfortable to opening the facility.”

As for village meetings, which have been held virtually since shortly after the pandemic began, Thiel said that plan will remain in place for now.

The village is taking its direction on when to have public in-person meetings from the Kenosha County Division of Health, he said.

“(They) haven’t indicated a change to which phase we are currently in,” Thiel said. “Because of that, we will continue to maintain the virtual meetings at the present time.”

When the public does resume its business at the Village Hall, they will notice positive aesthetic changes, Village Board President John Steinbrink said.