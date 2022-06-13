Pleasant Prairie Police Capt. Paul Marik graduates from FBI National Academy

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Captain Paul Marik of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department has graduated from the FBI National Academy program in Quantico, Va.

Marik completed the 10-week advanced training program as a member of the 282nd Session of the Academy. The session concluded on June 9, Marik and 254 other law enforcement officers graduated representing 47 states, 37 international countries, four military organizations, and nine federal and civilian agencies.

Marik joins Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana and retired Deputy Chief Daniel Reilly as department members who have graduated from the FBI academy.

“Captain Marik has established his commitment to the people of Pleasant Prairie throughout his career,” said Chief Smetana. “The experience and knowledge gained from the FBI National Academy will be a critical component in how our leadership team delivers service to our officers, staff, and community by providing professional, competent, and compassionate service.”

Marik has served the village community for 24 years. Since being hired, he has worked in various assignments, including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Patrol Lieutenant, and recently Captain of Patrol. Marik also served as an operator with the multi-jurisdictional Tactical Response Team. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a master’s degree in Business Administration, both from Concordia University.

The FBI National Academy is internationally known for academic excellence and offers advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, officers attending the academy have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

