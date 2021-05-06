Pleasant Prairie Police Chief promotes two in department to take over Patrol, Operations bureaus

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — With an eye toward better efficiency and service to the residents, the village's Police Department has a bit of a different look to it this week.

Police Chief David Smetana announced the promotion of Lieutenants Paul Marik and Barry Ollila to the rank of captain, effective May 3. Marik will oversee the newly formed Patrol Bureau, while Ollila now is in charge of the Operations Bureau.

Both are longtime members of the department. Marik started in Pleasant Prairie in 1997, while Ollila was hired in 2005.

"(The move) divides the agency in a way that it's going to maximize the communication between the department, but yet adds those efficiencies that is going to enable us to serve the community better and to make sure the operation here is running smoothly and efficiently," Smetana said.

Smetana said the announcement this week has been in the works for some time, dating back to when he took over as police chief in 2013.

At that time, the deputy chief, who served directly under the chief, had a number of duties that all fell under one umbrella — but with the promotions of Malik and Ollila, now those will be separated.