Pleasant Prairie Police Chief promotes two in department to take over Patrol, Operations bureaus

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — With an eye toward better efficiency and service to the residents, the village's Police Department has a bit of a different look to it this week.
Police Chief David Smetana announced the promotion of Lieutenants Paul Marik and Barry Ollila to the rank of captain, effective May 3. Marik will oversee the newly formed Patrol Bureau, while Ollila now is in charge of the Operations Bureau.
Both are longtime members of the department. Marik started in Pleasant Prairie in 1997, while Ollila was hired in 2005.
"(The move) divides the agency in a way that it's going to maximize the communication between the department, but yet adds those efficiencies that is going to enable us to serve the community better and to make sure the operation here is running smoothly and efficiently," Smetana said.
Smetana said the announcement this week has been in the works for some time, dating back to when he took over as police chief in 2013.
At that time, the deputy chief, who served directly under the chief, had a number of duties that all fell under one umbrella — but with the promotions of Malik and Ollila, now those will be separated.
Marik will oversee command and control of the patrol, training, field training services, the community service officer, special events, the school resource officer and all the normal audits the department is involved with regularly, Smetana said.
"We have regular audits that we put our organization through the make sure that we're staying up on things and doing all the things at the right time," Smetana said.
Administrative duties will fall to Ollila, including purchasing, budgeting for equipment, the detective bureau, crime scene team, courts, evidence, records, internal affairs, the department's ongoing accreditation process through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, along with the annual report, dispatch center and peer support.
Long history
Both Marik and Ollila bring years of village experience to their new positions.
Marik most recently led the department's Detective Bureau, and is slated to attend the FBI National Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals in 2023, Smetana said.
"Paul Marik has a lot of experience in the patrol operation," Smetana said. "He's had a lot of experience in dealing with the regular audits that go through the patrol operation. He's been responsible for security audits that we offer to companies and businesses within the village to make sure they're ready for an active threat or an emergency."
Marik also has served on Kenosha County's Tactical Response Team during his time in Pleasant Prairie.
Ollila, who most recently led the third shift patrol division for the department, also brings extensive experience in investigations, Smetana said. Ollila is a graduate of the Wisconsin Certified Public Manager training and the Wisconsin Leadership in Police organization.
"The investigative division is going to be ultimately responsible to Barry as the captain of operations," Smetana said.
Ollila also initiated and formed the department's Crime Response Team, Smetana said, which includes patrol officers and detectives and deal with evidence collection.
That was one area that Smetana wanted to improve, he said.
"I kind of saw that we needed some more education in that and some more training in that," Smetana said. "Captain Ollila took that one step further and developed this team of specialized officers with some specialized equipment that would have the training and expertise to be able to go out and handle those complex scenes like that."
Mix youth, experience
While change can be difficult, Smetana said he's excited to have both new captains in place, especially with the mix of youth and experience currently within the department.
Since his arrival in 2013, Smetana said he's hired 22 of the 36 officers.
"We have that youth, excitement and energy to go out and do the job," he said. "And we're mixing in some of that experience. That youth and energy kind of rolls through this agency regardless of the age of the individual."