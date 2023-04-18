The Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced it will be collaborating with the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin to provide “safe zone” training for command staff.

Capt. Paul Marik said the department had done a security assessment of the Racine-based organization and provided training to the center’s staff, a service the department provides to area businesses. In return, the center will teach staff about interacting with members of the LGBT community.

Marik said the goal of the training is to improve the department’s ability to serve Pleasant Prairie, addressing potential blind spots staff might have regarding the LGBT community.

“There’s going to be things we’re unaware of,” Marik said.

He pointed to the department’s mission statement, which repeatedly states the department’s aim to be as well trained as possible to best serve the community.

“So that’s the goal. If we’re not hitting the mark, we want to do what we can to change that,” Marik said. “We wouldn’t want people to be victims and not report it because they don’t think they’ll be taken seriously.”

The announcement was met with both support and backlash online. Marik said a social media post about the effort was created to let people know the department was “improving and adapting,” as they “seek to understand to do a better job.”

“I want to thank everyone who recognizes our work to improve the ways we interact with the public,” Marik said.

