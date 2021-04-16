Pleasant Prairie police: Convicted sex offender to reside in village

Pleasant Prairie Police announced this week that convicted sex offender Keith Williams, 54, will reside in the 12100 block of Green Bay Road upon his release from prison.

Williams, who is 5-foot-7 and 280 pounds, was convicted of false imprisonment and second-degree sexual assault. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

The release states that Williams is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume any drugs.

He also must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.