Pleasant Prairie Police Department completes accreditation process

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — What started in 2017 as a process to ensure the Police Department maintained the highest possible standards has come to fruition.
And the work in that area never stops.
The department on Monday night officially achieved Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) “reaccreditation” status during the Village Board meeting — one of just 10% of departments statewide to reach that level.
The WILEAG website lists 46 departments that have received full accreditation, with Pleasant Prairie as the lone Kenosha County Department in that category. In nearby Racine County, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is listed as completing “self-assessment,” while the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department was reaccredited in 2017.
According to a press release issued after the meeting, the WILEAG Governing Board voted unanimously in May to reaccredit the department for three years, effective May 3, 2021. The department received its initial accreditation on Dec. 11, 2017, on the urging of former Deputy Chief Dan Reilly.
“We’re following the best accepted standards in law enforcement,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. “I’m proud of my team that initiated this back in 2017, but kept the process going. It’s an arduous process. It’s not anything that’s lightweight or that we take lightly.”
David Smetana - Pleasant Prairie police chief
Smetana
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel echoed Smetana’s pride in the efforts of many.
“I am proud of the Police Department for this achievement and appreciate all the work that went into receiving WILEAG reaccreditation,” he said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“Village police officers are exceptional individuals who maintain various professional qualities. Their efforts toward preserving evidence, producing reports and interacting with and serving the community demonstrate a passion for upholding professional standards of excellence.”
Nathan Thiel
Thiel
Pleasant Prairie Capt. Paul Marik said the public can be confident the department continues to strive to meet the highest possible standards.
“Citizens throughout the nation are looking for more transparency and professionalism from their police department,” he said. “We think we have the best policies around, but now we have an outside, independent review board that comes in and says, ‘We also think so, now, too’ after a lot of tweaking and doing different things.
“We’re able to vet those policies now through WILEAG, and it makes for a better outcome, no matter what the situation is. We can tell the citizens from our community, when we have these policies, they are all vetted through outside, independent boards. You’re only going to get the best policies through WILEAG, because they demand it.”
Thorough process
The three-day assessment, which covered every aspect of the department, was held in April. A trained assessment team conducted a thorough review of the department to ensure it complies with 242 standards and 607 additional subsections, Smetana said.
“They will pore over every aspect of your agency to see if you meet those accreditation standards,” he said.
Included in the assessment was a review of the department’s written policies, interviews, office visits and other evaluations. Public comments also were taken by telephone. About 30 hours were spent with the department by the assessment team, Smetana said.
One of the key components, Smetana said, is that the process is always ongoing, which means work already is underway for the next accreditation.
“You can’t just leave it for two years, and then in the third year decide to take a look at it,” he said. “These are processes that include every aspect of the agency and every aspect of our policies and procedures. What you need to do with those is you have proofs you have to keep, maintain and file to be able to show an assessment board every three years.
“Those have to be ongoing through that three-year period so you’re not playing catch up with them.”
Part of the training
When it comes to training new officers in the department, having this set of standards is a seamless process, Smetana said.
“When you bring new officers on, you’re kind of starting with a fresh slate,” he said. “The processes they’re learning, starting off with a new officer is easier than maybe transitioning from an experienced officer with 10 or 15 years on who is used to doing it one way and now they have to switch up.
“We have a very enthusiastic group of officers who came right into it, and they had a really good understanding that this was the best for the agency and the best for the community.”
And even with the reaccreditation now in hand through 2024, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways the department can improve, Smetana said.
Doing just that is a daily goal.
“We are always looking to improve on how we do our job,” Smetana said. “Cops in general are ‘Type-A’ personalities, and they want to know that they’re doing the best job possible. With these policies in place, and the fact that we’re following these policies, (that) shows that to the public.
“The other thing we’re concerned with is making sure the public has faith in what we do and how we do it. I think going through (this process) should give them that confidence.”