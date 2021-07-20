Pleasant Prairie Police Department completes accreditation process

Part of the training

When it comes to training new officers in the department, having this set of standards is a seamless process, Smetana said.

“When you bring new officers on, you’re kind of starting with a fresh slate,” he said. “The processes they’re learning, starting off with a new officer is easier than maybe transitioning from an experienced officer with 10 or 15 years on who is used to doing it one way and now they have to switch up.

“We have a very enthusiastic group of officers who came right into it, and they had a really good understanding that this was the best for the agency and the best for the community.”

And even with the reaccreditation now in hand through 2024, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways the department can improve, Smetana said.

Doing just that is a daily goal.

“We are always looking to improve on how we do our job,” Smetana said. “Cops in general are ‘Type-A’ personalities, and they want to know that they’re doing the best job possible. With these policies in place, and the fact that we’re following these policies, (that) shows that to the public.