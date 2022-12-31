 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Pleasant Prairie Police Department searches for stalking suspect

Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a suspect in connection with several cases of stalking and criminal damage that have occurred in the Village of Pleasant Prairie over the last month, the department stated Saturday.

According to village police, a Pleasant Prairie officer on patrol observed Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, Ill., operating a vehicle in the early morning hours of Thursday in the 8500 block of 39th Avenue. The officer attempted to apprehend him by initiating a traffic stop. Dussault fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and intentionally drove into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit entered Lake County in Illinois, where a Pleasant Prairie police officer successfully deployed stop sticks and disable the vehicle. Dussault fled on foot from the disabled vehicle and a perimeter was formed by police. Several K9 units and drone teams were deployed, but Dussault was not located.

People are also reading…

Dussault has reportedly been appearing at a victim's residence and place of work unannounced, frequently during the overnight hours. He reportedly has made threats against the victim and damaged the victim's personal property. Police said Dussault's actions have become increasingly more violent.

A nationwide full extradition warrant has been entered for Dussault's arrest.

Police advise not to approach Dussault if located, as he may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PPPD at 262-694-7353.

"We are looking to get him into custody," said Pleasant Prairie Police Department Administrative Sgt. Chad Brown. "We believe he is a continued danger to the victim."

Pleasant Prairie Police Department searches for stalking suspect

Devin Dussault of Zion, Ill.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert