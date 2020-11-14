Pleasant Prairie Police investigating early morning crash

Village of Pleasant Prairie police are continuing to investigate a single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 10200 block of Sheridan Road at about 1:30 a.m. for an injury accident with entrapment.
When police arrived, they found three victims still on scene; two other passengers had fled. At least two of those victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police don't believe that either alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.
