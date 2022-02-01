Pleasant Prairie police joins forces with area law enforcement agencies to help prevent Highway 31 crashes

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is working with other area law enforcement agencies to help prevent crashes and injuries by targeting high-speed and reckless driving on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

The department is currently using the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Community Maps program to identify crash "hot spots," which allow officers to focus on specific violations in specific areas, according to village police.

Green Bay Road hot spot for collisions

Over the last two years, the village has logged 131 crashes on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). Of them:

• 37% resulted in at least one injury, with 67 total injuries reported

• 67% involve a failure to wear a seat belt, resulting in injury

• 16% were related to speed

• 8% involved a distracted driver and

• 6% were drug or alcohol-related

One month, 150 citations

The department is also assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, and University of Wisconsin - Parkside Police Department with enforcement of traffic violations that most often lead to crashes. In January, for instance, the combined efforts of this targeted enforcement resulted in officers issuing more than 150 citations.

“The goal of this multi-jurisdictional effort is to ensure that the roadways within our community are safe for our traveling public," Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. "Proactive traffic enforcement, along with educating drivers on the leading causes of traffic accidents, can have a positive impact on this dangerous trend.”

Preventing crashes

Officials said that most crashes are preventable, and drivers can remain safe by following basic rules:

• Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

• Driver sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus

on safely operating a vehicle.

• Buckle up, phone down. Make driving the priority. Distracted driving such as phone use,

putting on makeup, reading a paper, or eating, is considered inattentive driving and can be very

dangerous. Wearing a seatbelt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure

children are in the proper safety seat.

• Most crashes occur at intersections. Before proceeding through an intersection, check that

all other traffic has cleared the intersection.

• Don’t follow too closely. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles – at least two seconds (in

good weather) – to allow for reaction to hazards.

• Drive according to the weather. Speed limits are meant for good weather conditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.