Pleasant Prairie police joins forces with area law enforcement agencies to help prevent Highway 31 crashes

In what Pleasant Prairie Police described as a “holiday miracle,” the woman driving this vehicle managed to walk away with only minor injuries after a crash with a semi-trailer Wednesday morning on Green Bay Road.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is working with other area law enforcement agencies to help prevent crashes and injuries by targeting high-speed and reckless driving on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
The department is currently using the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Community Maps program to identify crash "hot spots," which allow officers to focus on specific violations in specific areas, according to village police.
Green Bay Road hot spot for collisions
Over the last two years, the village has logged 131 crashes on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). Of them:
• 37% resulted in at least one injury, with 67 total injuries reported
• 67% involve a failure to wear a seat belt, resulting in injury
The department is also assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, and University of Wisconsin - Parkside Police Department with enforcement of traffic violations that most often lead to crashes. In January, for instance, the combined efforts of this targeted enforcement resulted in officers issuing more than 150 citations.
“The goal of this multi-jurisdictional effort is to ensure that the roadways within our community are safe for our traveling public," Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. "Proactive traffic enforcement, along with educating drivers on the leading causes of traffic accidents, can have a positive impact on this dangerous trend.”
Preventing crashes
Officials said that most crashes are preventable, and drivers can remain safe by following basic rules:
• Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.
• Driver sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus
on safely operating a vehicle.
• Buckle up, phone down. Make driving the priority. Distracted driving such as phone use,
putting on makeup, reading a paper, or eating, is considered inattentive driving and can be very
dangerous. Wearing a seatbelt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure
children are in the proper safety seat.
• Most crashes occur at intersections. Before proceeding through an intersection, check that
all other traffic has cleared the intersection.
• Don’t follow too closely. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles – at least two seconds (in
good weather) – to allow for reaction to hazards.
• Drive according to the weather. Speed limits are meant for good weather conditions.
GREEN BAY ROAD MULTIPLE-vehicle crash
A crash involving possibly more than five vehicles on Green Bay Road stopped southbound traffic from 45th Street to 52nd Street on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Crews tow two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Green Bay Road late Tuesday. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Kenosha police.
Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The accident caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. No further information was available Friday.
Green Bay Road crash
Vehicle crash Green bay
A red Hyundai Sonata and a black Toyota Corolla were involved in a crash at the intersection of Green bay road and 67th St. The Corolla suffered severe damage to the driver side door.
CRASH AT GREEN BAY ROAD AND HIGHWAY 50
CAMPER Crash
Rescue workers work Tuesday at the scene of a crash involving a camper in the 6400 block of Green Bay Road.
Crash at Highways 50 and 31 Friday
