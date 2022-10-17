Pleasant Prairie Police K9 Chase featured in department fundraiser stuffed animal sales

Visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department office can pick up their very own K9 plush of Chase, the canine unit’s police dog, to help support the departments’ K9 fund.

The stuffed animals cost $20, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In a social media post, the department assured residents they make good pets.

“This entire litter is potty trained, gets along with other pets, does not bark and are always looking for snuggles,” the department stated. “They are not microchipped but we guarantee he won’t run away, just don’t lose him.”

Included with the plushies are a tag with information about Pleasant Prairie’s police dog. Chase was born in the Czech Republic on Nov. 28, 2017, and became a officer in April of 2019.

Captain Paul Marik said the stuffed animals have always sold well.

“The dolls are going quick,” Marik said. “We’re getting people who don’t live in the area asking for shipping.”

Marik voiced his gratitude to Pleasant Prairie and the wider community, which he said has been supportive in the plushie endeavor. Funds raised from merchandise sales go to paying for training for Chase and his handler Sgt. Mike Algiers, along with general squad upkeep.

“We just love the support we get not just from Pleasant Prairie but the whole community,” Marik said.

In addition to stuffed Chase dolls, residents can order K-9 unit branded shirts and hoodies at theletteringmachine.com/pppd_k9 to show their support.