A driver has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a low-speed pursuit in Pleasant Prairie early Friday for several blocks.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department Sgt. Chad Brown said that at about 1:28 a.m. Friday, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop of an Illinois registered vehicle in the 5600 block of 85th Street.

The vehicle did not stop, and a brief, low-speed pursuit ensued, Brown said, with the fleeing vehicle staying around 25 mph before ultimately pulling over near the intersection of 81st Street and Cooper Road.

According to Brown, the driver said they were afraid of being arrested for driving while intoxicated.