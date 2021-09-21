Pleasant Prairie Police officer finds 13-year-old with a loaded gun

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer who stopped to help three people pushing a disabled car found it was a group of kids, one of whom was armed with at least one gun.

According to a statement from the department, the officer saw three people pushing a vehicle on the 11400 block of 39th Avenue and “stopped to assist what appeared to be a disabled vehicle.”

The three boys pushing the vehicle briefly walked away, then returned. The boys — aged 11, 12 and 13, all from Zion, Ill. — told the officer they ran out of gas.

According to the statement from police, the officer searched the boys and found the 13-year-old had a loaded handgun. A backpack was found in the nearby yard that contained a second loaded handgun, this one with a 50-round drum magazine. Police also found additional ammunition in the vehicle.

According to police, the 13-year-old struggled with police and made threats directed at the officer.

He is being held in juvenile detention with recommended charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, battery or threats to law enforcement, and resisting. The other two boys were released to their parents.