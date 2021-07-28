 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Police officer injured in Tuesday night incident
Pleasant Prairie Police officer injured in Tuesday night incident

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A report of a man sleeping outside a village business late Tuesday night turned into more than that in a big hurry.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, and confirmed by Police Chief David Smetana, one village police officer received leg and arm injuries in a scuffle with Daniel D. Lavelle, 38, of Round Lake Beach, Ill., who now faces two felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Lavelle officially was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting, along with a misdemeanor count of obstruction. He had his initial appearance in court Wednesday before Commissioner Loren Keating.

The defendant also had multiple arrest warrants from another jurisdiction, according to the press release.

“It was dangerous to the officers and to the people in the immediate area,” Smetana said. “... Mr. Lavelle turned a simple contact (by police), which may have ended up in his going to the county jail to answer for those outstanding warrants, into something much worse and much more dangerous.”

The officer who was injured is on restrictive duty, per doctor’s orders, Smetana said. A total of six village officers were involved.

“He’s doing fine,” Smetana said.

David Smetana - Pleasant Prairie police chief

Because of the use of force, the incident will be reviewed internally, according to department policy.

“We’ve got instructors in use-of-force who are in a supervisory role, and any use of force, especially one of this nature, gets sent up for a review,” Smetana said. “That just happens automatically. The officers complete a use of force report, and their reports generate those reviews on it.”

According to the press release:

Police were dispatched to the 8800 block of 75th Street for a call for a male sleeping on the ground. The officers woke Lavelle, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Lavelle provided identification that didn’t match his appearance or physical build, the release stated. As police attempted to positively identify him, the defendant fled on foot. A Taser was deployed, but the initial discharge was ineffective, the release states.

As one officer took Lavelle into custody, he continued to resist and a struggle ensued. A second Taser was used, and Lavelle eventually was taken into custody.

Lavelle was transported to Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie and then booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

