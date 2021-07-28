Pleasant Prairie Police officer injured in Tuesday night incident

David Smetana - Pleasant Prairie police chief Smetana

Because of the use of force, the incident will be reviewed internally, according to department policy.

“We’ve got instructors in use-of-force who are in a supervisory role, and any use of force, especially one of this nature, gets sent up for a review,” Smetana said. “That just happens automatically. The officers complete a use of force report, and their reports generate those reviews on it.”

According to the press release:

Police were dispatched to the 8800 block of 75th Street for a call for a male sleeping on the ground. The officers woke Lavelle, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Lavelle provided identification that didn’t match his appearance or physical build, the release stated. As police attempted to positively identify him, the defendant fled on foot. A Taser was deployed, but the initial discharge was ineffective, the release states.

As one officer took Lavelle into custody, he continued to resist and a struggle ensued. A second Taser was used, and Lavelle eventually was taken into custody.

Lavelle was transported to Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie and then booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

