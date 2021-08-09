Pleasant Prairie Police report no neglect likely in probe of horses' care

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Concern about the care of two horses at a village residence led a neighbor to contact police earlier this week.

And while the investigation will eventually head to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for a review, it doesn’t appear the situation has escalated to criminal activity, according to village Police Chief David Smetana.

The department reported Thursday that a neighbor told police the horses appeared to be “emaciated and needed medical attention.” Further examination revealed the horses, estimated between 20 and 25 years old, had been provided food, water and shelter by the owners.

“I think that sparked some concern, so we were called to the site,” Smetana said. “When we were called to the site to check on the horses, at that point, the horses appeared thin. ... All the mandated care provisions were being provided.”

During a follow-up visit that included the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Humane Officer, police learned the animals would be transferred to Solstice Sanctuary, in Brighton, for further care. That process had already begun when officers arrived the next day, Smetana said.

Smetana said it appears both animals are doing well.