 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pleasant Prairie police searching for man who fled and crashed into pole

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police continued their search for the driver of a vehicle who fled from officers after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., village police responded to a call of suspicious individuals at a business in the 9800 block of 76th Street. The individuals had allegedly been at the business on prior occasions attempting to use fake identification, according to a media release from the village.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to an occupied vehicle in the parking lot. Officers reportedly approached the vehicle and noticed an odor of marijuana coming from it. At that point, the vehicle allegedly left the parking lot. Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled eastbound on Prairie Ridge Boulevard and then southbound on Highway H after failing to stop.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway H at speeds reaching 100 mph, according to police. Officers considered numerous factors including the reckless manner the fleeing vehicle was being operated and the amount of traffic on the road, and terminated the pursuit. Moments later, the fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the 122000 block of Highway H and struck a utility pole. Both the driver and a male passenger fled on foot, according to the release.

People are also reading…

The passenger, a 24-year-old Chicago man, was apprehended a short time later after hiding from officers. The driver has not been located at this point, but officers remained on scene utilizing drones from their department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and a K-9 unit from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois.

Authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to the surrounding community. Area residents noticing any suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact village police at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert