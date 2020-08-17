You have permission to edit this article.
Pleasant Prairie police seeking missing child
Pleasant Prairie police seeking missing child

  • Updated
Missing child in Pleasant Prairie

Petrick

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is seeking information about a missing 4-year-old boy, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

Information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children states the child has been missing since July 22.

It is believed the child, Azariah J. Petrick, may be in the company of his father, Markanthony William Petrick. The vehicle associated with the father is a 2005 blue Toyota Corolla four-door sedan.

Azariah is described as a white male, 3-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing 36 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The boy's father is a 30-year-old white male, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the press release, there have been no threats against the safety of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or 1-800-843-5678.

