Pleasant Prairie Police shots fired report investigation comes up empty
Pleasant Prairie Police shots fired report investigation comes up empty

Village of Pleasant Prairie Police received a call of a possible shooting Friday, but an extensive investigation turned up no victims and no suspects, Chief David Smetana confirmed later in the afternoon.

Smetana said his officers, along with the help of other area agencies, attempted to locate a possible suspect vehicle, but came up empty.

“We couldn’t locate anybody or any other vehicle in that,” he said. “It sounded like a moving issue. They thought one car was involved, and that turned out to not be the case. We don’t have any other information.”

Smetana said a check of area hospitals for a possible victim also came up empty.

“According to one of the people we talked to, the individual said he was going to be going to the hospital,” Smetana said. “We checked the entire area. We are not quite sure what the circumstances were, but we checked the entire area, we checked with other agencies who checked the area. We had nothing.”

