Pleasant Prairie power outage causes elevator entrapment

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department responded to an elevator entrapment at the Holiday inn Express & Suites Wednesday afternoon after a power outage trapped several guests said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson.

Firefighters manually opened the elevator doors and helped the guests exit. No injuries or illnesses were reported.

The power outage occurred at 10:56 a.m. and continued until 1:45 p.m. Wilkinson said they received several false alarms after the power went out and after it returned.

Tags

