Pleasant Prairie property owners to see slight water, waste fee increases in 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village property owners will see a slight hike in both their water and solid waste bills in 2021.
The Village Board on Monday unanimously approved both increases as part of a budget presentation in advance of a public hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Residents will see an increase of $2 per month in their solid waste and recycling costs and a $1 bump in the Equivalent Runoff Unit cost as it relates to the village water services.
An increase in village costs because of a larger volume of waste being collected led to the bump in the solid waste budget, Pleasant Prairie Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said.
Steinbrink added the village will continue all of its current services, including the new billable service offered this year that picks up brush and branches from residents' homes.
Controlling recycling costs
Also, residents will be able to drop off unlimited volumes of recycling and household hazardous waste at the Residential Recycling Center at no additional charge.
"Village residents can help bring down the cost of the recycling process by keeping recyclables loose, not bagged, in the recycling cart," Steinbrink said in a press release. "... The community is doing a great job keeping recyclables loose in their carts, but we need to increase this effort to not only help the environment but also bring collection costs down."
Steinbrink added that recyclables in plastic bags are considered contaminated and dumped in the landfill, which costs the village $150 per ton; annually, the village dumps 352 tons of recyclables in the landfill.
The board also approved a bid from Appleton-based August Winter and Sons, Inc., to replace altitude valves on village water towers at a total cost of $548,500.
There are four tower sites in the village. Each tower has a set water elevation, Steinbrink said, and the valves ensures those towers don't overfill or drain too fast.
IN PHOTOS: Halloween 2020 images
It was sunny and relatively mild out Saturday afternoon for trick-or-treating in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and other county communities. If you have an image from Halloween 2020, feel free to share it at newsroom@kenoshanews.com and we'll add it this online gallery.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.