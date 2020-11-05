Pleasant Prairie property owners to see slight water, waste fee increases in 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village property owners will see a slight hike in both their water and solid waste bills in 2021.

The Village Board on Monday unanimously approved both increases as part of a budget presentation in advance of a public hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Residents will see an increase of $2 per month in their solid waste and recycling costs and a $1 bump in the Equivalent Runoff Unit cost as it relates to the village water services.

An increase in village costs because of a larger volume of waste being collected led to the bump in the solid waste budget, Pleasant Prairie Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said.

Steinbrink added the village will continue all of its current services, including the new billable service offered this year that picks up brush and branches from residents' homes.

Controlling recycling costs

Also, residents will be able to drop off unlimited volumes of recycling and household hazardous waste at the Residential Recycling Center at no additional charge.