Pleasant Prairie pursuing Temporary Economic Assistance grant to assist new company

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The construction of a railway spur is the key component to the impending arrival of a Canadian-based company in the village.
And it appears all systems are go to make that happen.
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution to submit a Transportation Economic Assistance grant to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on behalf of Balcan Plastics Inc.
Balcan plans to move into and repurpose an existing 215,000-square-foot facility that sits on 50.44 acres at 7201 108th St. The Plan Commission in June unanimously approved the company's site and operational plans.
The building formerly was occupied by Mondi Akrosil. Balcan intends to use the new location to manufacture polyethylene-blown film and associated products such as bags, pouches and sheeting and plans to make 15 million pounds of finished product in its first year.
Balcan CEO Dano Lister told the Plan Commission in June the railway spur is a vital piece to the entire puzzle, as it will allow the company to bring in raw material.
"The rail access is critical," Lister said. "It's a huge economic driver of our cost."
Plans call for the demolition of unnecessary building components, the addition of four loading docks, the construction of two small buildings to connect the main one to the existing tower on the south end of the property and the modification of that tower to allow for new silo tanks.
The company will employ 60 full-time workers on two shifts.
Shared responsibility
Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris, who made the presentation to the board, said the village will commit to fund at least 50% of the cost of the rail spur improvements.
As a result of the agreement, the village will have jurisdictional responsibility for the improvements. If the grant is awarded, the project will be bid out by the village with an expected completion date of construction next summer, Werbie-Harris said.
In addition, the village and Balcan will enter into a Memo of Understanding that will outline both parties' responsibilities, she said.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, the TEA program "provides matching state grants to governing bodies for road, rail, harbor and airport projects that help attract employers to Wisconsin, or encourage business and industry to remain and expand in the state."
Municipalities that receive a TEA grant must assure the number of jobs anticipated from the new business are created within three years, and those positions must be maintained for an additional four, according to the website.
Each fiscal year, the TEA program has $3.4 million available for transportation improvement projects. Since its inception in 1987, more than $118 million has been awarded to 216 communities, which has resulted in 28,425 new jobs and 20,294 retained jobs at 361 state businesses, the website states.