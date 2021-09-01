Pleasant Prairie pursuing Temporary Economic Assistance grant to assist new company

The company will employ 60 full-time workers on two shifts.

Shared responsibility

Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris, who made the presentation to the board, said the village will commit to fund at least 50% of the cost of the rail spur improvements.

As a result of the agreement, the village will have jurisdictional responsibility for the improvements. If the grant is awarded, the project will be bid out by the village with an expected completion date of construction next summer, Werbie-Harris said.

In addition, the village and Balcan will enter into a Memo of Understanding that will outline both parties' responsibilities, she said.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the TEA program "provides matching state grants to governing bodies for road, rail, harbor and airport projects that help attract employers to Wisconsin, or encourage business and industry to remain and expand in the state."

Municipalities that receive a TEA grant must assure the number of jobs anticipated from the new business are created within three years, and those positions must be maintained for an additional four, according to the website.