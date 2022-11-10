Pleasant Prairie reckless driver suspect arrested after reportedly fleeing to house

A driver is in custody after allegedly driving recklessly and then reportedly fleeing to a home in the 8700 block Third Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Kenosha Police Department initiated a pursuit of a reckless vehicle just after midnight that made its way into Pleasant Prairie, according to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The driver reportedly fled his vehicle and entered his home in the area.
Officers set up a perimeter and the driver eventually exited the house and was taken into custody. A department release praised the collaboration between the city and village law enforcement.
“This is another example of the teamwork that happens between all of your Kenosha County law enforcement departments and that our officers are out aggressively patrolling your streets to keep them safe,” the release stated.
No other details were immediately available.
