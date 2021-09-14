Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Ascension Wisconsin combine forces

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The RecPlex and Ascension Wisconsin are joining forces.

The two entities have entered into a five-year agreement to integrate sports medicine into the village's recreational fitness facility, according to a press release issued last week.

Ascension Wisconsin services will be located on the upper level of the RecPlex at 9900 Terwall Terrace. The agreement will integrate fitness programming with Ascension's medical-based physical therapy and rehabilitative services.

Both RecPlex members and Ascension patients will have access to sports medicine physicians Dr. Goran Jankovic and Dr. Ramez Hoveydai.

"I am very excited to start down this path," RecPlex Director of Recreation Craig Anderson said in the release. "Ascension Wisconsin will bring added value with new programming, health screenings and educational seminars to RecPlex memberships.

"It will also give Ascension Wisconsin patients a chance to pass from a therapist to a fitness professional to continue exercising with similar equipment in a familiar setting."

Ascension's leased rehabilitation and physical therapy center at the RecPlex has two 110-square-foot therapy rooms with medical testing, a wellness area and a waiting area.