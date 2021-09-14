Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Ascension Wisconsin combine forces

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The RecPlex and Ascension Wisconsin are joining forces.
The two entities have entered into a five-year agreement to integrate sports medicine into the village's recreational fitness facility, according to a press release issued last week.
Ascension Wisconsin services will be located on the upper level of the RecPlex at 9900 Terwall Terrace. The agreement will integrate fitness programming with Ascension's medical-based physical therapy and rehabilitative services.
Both RecPlex members and Ascension patients will have access to sports medicine physicians Dr. Goran Jankovic and Dr. Ramez Hoveydai.
"I am very excited to start down this path," RecPlex Director of Recreation Craig Anderson said in the release. "Ascension Wisconsin will bring added value with new programming, health screenings and educational seminars to RecPlex memberships.
"It will also give Ascension Wisconsin patients a chance to pass from a therapist to a fitness professional to continue exercising with similar equipment in a familiar setting."
Ascension's leased rehabilitation and physical therapy center at the RecPlex has two 110-square-foot therapy rooms with medical testing, a wellness area and a waiting area.
"We're thrilled to expand access to our sports medicine services to prevent, reduce and treat sports injuries in the Kenosha area," Ascension Wisconsin Orthopedic Service Line Director Mark Alberg said in the release. "Additionally, athletes of all ages and abilities will benefit from our innovative wellness and athletic training programs."
The therapy services provided to patients will complement strength training and the use of cardio equipment at the RecPlex. Beyond exercise equipment, Ascension Wisconsin patients will have access to site amenities that include fitness equipment, the track and field house, swimming pools, lockers and other common areas.
Both entities continue to work together to determine the best way to create expanded offerings that integrate health care services and grow existing programming to meet the health and fitness needs of the community, the release states.
Ascension plans to provide athlete testing, team training and on-site athletic trainers for some events, which will blend with existing education, fitness, health and training services provided by the RecPlex.
Ascension Wisconsin operates 17 hospital campuses, more than 100 related health care facilities and employs more than 1,100 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Appleton. It's the largest nonprofit and Catholic health care system in the United States with more than 2,600 sites, including 139 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.