Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Haribo team on scholarship

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Thanks to a $1.5 million corporate citizen sponsorship by Haribo in 2020, the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie has begun a scholarship fund aimed at supporting residents who may not otherwise be able to afford programming at the recreation facility.

A portion of the funds gifted by Haribo, which is constructing its first-ever North American manufacturing site in the village, will be used for the scholarship.

Participants must be a resident of Kenosha County, 17 years of age or younger and provided documentation regarding the financial hardship. The scholarship will cover recreation and introductory programs, including youth sports leagues, swim lessons, youth fitness classes and more.

Individuals may receive one scholarship per year. Those interested should apply at www.RecPlexOnline.com/Forms. Staff will review applications and follow up regarding specific documentation required to complete it. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds allow.

