Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Haribo team on scholarship
alert

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Haribo team on scholarship

Haribo logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Thanks to a $1.5 million corporate citizen sponsorship by Haribo in 2020, the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie has begun a scholarship fund aimed at supporting residents who may not otherwise be able to afford programming at the recreation facility.

A portion of the funds gifted by Haribo, which is constructing its first-ever North American manufacturing site in the village, will be used for the scholarship.

Officials from Carthage and Haribo hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Participants must be a resident of Kenosha County, 17 years of age or younger and provided documentation regarding the financial hardship. The scholarship will cover recreation and introductory programs, including youth sports leagues, swim lessons, youth fitness classes and more.

Individuals may receive one scholarship per year. Those interested should apply at www.RecPlexOnline.com/Forms. Staff will review applications and follow up regarding specific documentation required to complete it. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds allow.

COLLECTION: Haribo coming to Kenosha County

The village’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for Haribo, which plans to develop a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park. The main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive and the warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.

When completed, the manufacturing facility will be Haribo’s first in North America. Groundbreaking is expected in September, with the first phase set for completion in April of 2022.

