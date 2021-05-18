Pleasant Prairie RecPlex seeing membership numbers rebound after being hit hard by pandemic

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — To say the RecPlex took a significant hit during the global pandemic would be quite the understatement.
But in the same breath, it appears the largest municipally-owned recreational facility in the country has begun to turn the corner.
Superintendent of Operations Brian Luburich and Athletics and Recreation Manager Brett Christopher presented an update Monday night to the Village Board. Both spoke of how the facility, which lost $3.6 million in revenue in 2020, has started its turnaround.
Memberships have increased from January through April for "the first time in probably 10 years," Luburich said.
From January through the end of June in 2019, the RecPlex had 599 members. But that number plummeted to 365 a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly every walk of life.
Through the first part of May this year, however, Luburich said there have been 657 total memberships.
"We'll finish well ahead of our new membership counts" for the same time period in 2020, he said. "That's pretty exciting with how things are trending."
With the drop in membership numbers a year ago came an overall decrease in revenue. The facility was closed for 10 weeks, followed by six months of restricted use.
"As far as revenue goes, we're actually on an upward trend," Luburich said. "Probably by the end of the second quarter, we should be ... approaching the numbers we were at last year."
Cancellation rates from April to December of last year were consistently in the 65% to 75% range, Luburich said. But as things have begun to reopen with fewer restrictions and the COVID-19 vaccine has become more available, those numbers have trended in the right direction, he said.
Luburich added that an effort is being made to contact members who canceled a membership because of the pandemic.
"We have a lot of data on those cancellations, so we are active in doing that," he said. "I think, with the vaccine getting rolled out as prolifically as it has been, we'll continue to try and recruit those members back."
The RecPlex explored shorter contract lengths and lower start-up costs, Luburich said. Another focus has been on increasing online membership options.
"(We did that) to try and allow people to buy those memberships without even coming into the facility, which proved to be fruitful," Luburich said.
In actual numbers, he said, the RecPlex had 260 short-term memberships in 2019, compared to 470 so far this year, with a focus on trying to convert those to full-term memberships.
One concern, Luburich said, is the speed of the RecPlex website, which will become even more vital as the facility moves to more of an online platform.
In response to the revenue loss, which was expected to be a combined $5.4 million between 2020 and 2021, the village had planned on putting into place an additional tax levy of $1.5 million in its budget this year.
A month later, German candy-maker Haribo, which is building its first North American manufacturing facility in the village, agreed to restructure terms for a yearly contribution agreement for corporate sponsorship to the village.
Haribo will give a lump sum of $1.5 million to the RecPlex, of which $1.3 million will be used to help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment.
Programming update
Christopher said the RecPlex youth summer camps, which he called one of the largest programs available, are trending positively for the coming summer season.
In addition, numbers have increased for specialty camps that are offered, as well as with therapeutic recreation, preschool, school-aged care and aquatics programs.
The facility is struggling with staffing, however, Christopher said.
"There's a high demand for some of those areas, and until we can get the proper staffing, we'll need to kind of ramp up where we can be at with those participation numbers," he said. "There's a lot of waiting lists right now. Once we can meet the proper ratios (with staffing), we'll get back to right where we need to be."
Rentals for events at other facilities within the RecPlex also are on a positive trend, Christopher said, including the IcePlex, which "just had the highest March in RecPlex history."
In addition, there are a number of unbudgeted events already on the docket, including six youth basketball tournaments at the Field House, two on the softball diamonds, three at the IcePlex and one big invitational along with other miscellaneous events in the Aquatic Center.
One of the events on the schedule for the IcePlex is the Illinois High School State Hockey Championships.
"That's exciting to see," Christopher said. "Bringing in some new events and some new eyes can only be a benefit to us in the future."