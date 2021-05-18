Pleasant Prairie RecPlex seeing membership numbers rebound after being hit hard by pandemic

One concern, Luburich said, is the speed of the RecPlex website, which will become even more vital as the facility moves to more of an online platform.

In response to the revenue loss, which was expected to be a combined $5.4 million between 2020 and 2021, the village had planned on putting into place an additional tax levy of $1.5 million in its budget this year.

A month later, German candy-maker Haribo, which is building its first North American manufacturing facility in the village, agreed to restructure terms for a yearly contribution agreement for corporate sponsorship to the village.

Haribo will give a lump sum of $1.5 million to the RecPlex, of which $1.3 million will be used to help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment.

Programming update

Christopher said the RecPlex youth summer camps, which he called one of the largest programs available, are trending positively for the coming summer season.

In addition, numbers have increased for specialty camps that are offered, as well as with therapeutic recreation, preschool, school-aged care and aquatics programs.

The facility is struggling with staffing, however, Christopher said.