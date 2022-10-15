Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to host Scary in the Prairie 5K on Oct. 22

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Walkers and runners of all ages are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes for Scary in the Prairie 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. at Prairie Springs Park, which will take participants around Lake Andrea on the paved running path.

The course starting and finishing line is at the Wruck Beach Pavilion on the west side of Lake Andrea. Participants can register the day of the event and pick up their packets starting at 4 p.m., or preregister online at runreg.com/scary-in-the-prairie-5k now until Friday, Oct. 21, at noon.

Early registration is needed to guarantee an official race shirt. Registration is $30. Day-of registration runs from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Sandy Wiedmeyer, Pleasant Prairie operations superintendent at RecPlex, said that in past families, colleagues and friends have had a “great time” dressing up in costumes and taking part in the event.

“We’d love the community to come out and celebrate this spooky fun run with us on Oct. 22,” Wiedmeyer said. “The race is a low-key, yet active, and an excellent way for families and friends to engage in a healthy outdoor activity this fall.”

More information related to the Scary in the Prairie 5K Walk/Run is available at the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, or online at RecPlexOnline.com under the Triathlons & Events tab. Participants can call 262-925-6742 or email raceinfo@plprairie.com.