Pleasant Prairie recycling center operations changed

Due to CDC recommendations, employee safety and heightened concern surrounding coronavirus, the Pleasant Prairie Residential Recycling Center will adjust hours of operation until further notice.

The site will be open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The village's recycling center is located at 8000 128th St. and is available for Pleasant Prairie residents.

The center will continue household hazardous waste collection on the first Saturday of every month. Residents should place items in their trunk or truck bed, rather than in their passenger compartment to limit contact between workers and the public.

If a truck bed or trunk is not an option due to van, SUV, or hatchback, residents should place waste as far back in the vehicle as possible. All items need to be placed in sturdy containers that don’t need to be returned.

To limit exposure, the village is requesting all residents remain in their vehicles during hazardous waste drop off.

