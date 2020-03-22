Pleasant Prairie recycling center operations changed

village of pleasant prairie logo
Due to CDC recommendations, employee safety and heightened concern surrounding coronavirus, the Pleasant Prairie Residential Recycling Center will adjust hours of operation until further notice.
The site will be open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The village's recycling center is located at 8000 128th St. and is available for Pleasant Prairie residents.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
The center will continue household hazardous waste collection on the first Saturday of every month. Residents should place items in their trunk or truck bed, rather than in their passenger compartment to limit contact between workers and the public.
If a truck bed or trunk is not an option due to van, SUV, or hatchback, residents should place waste as far back in the vehicle as possible. All items need to be placed in sturdy containers that don’t need to be returned.
To limit exposure, the village is requesting all residents remain in their vehicles during hazardous waste drop off.
LORD OF LIFE CHURCH SERVICE
The Rev. Carol Jeaunnette leads an outdoor service at Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Saturday. In a statement from the church to church members, church officials explained that the outdoor service was a way to try to avoid the spread of germs during the COVID-19 outbreak, stating “the reality is that where the wind can blow through, there is less chance of germs being shared.”
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
terry and tom1
Terry Thomsen and brother Tom Thomsen on a golf outing.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Mountains
A rural farm scene in acrylic by Terry Thomsen.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Terry and Chris
Terry Thomsen enjoying a meal with his sister-in-law Chris Thomsen.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Terry and brothers
Terry Thomsen with his brothers, from left, Tom, John, Tony and Terry.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Farm in woods
Terry Thomsen often painted farms in wooded settings.
SUBMITTED
PHOTOS
Dr Who
Scenes from the television program “Dr. Who” were often subjects of paintings done by Terry Thomsen.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
Hosted by the Westosha Dems Kenosha County Democratic Party, Dr. Karen Cassiday, past president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, speaks about anxiety and fears associated with global warming at the Salem Community Library on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
Approximately 15 people attended a talk hosted by the Westosha Dems Kenosha County Democratic Party and given by Dr. Karen Cassiday about anxiety and fears associated with global warming at the Salem Community Library on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
pebblebrook apartments fire
Firefighters battle the fire Jan. 5 that investigators believe started in a first-floor apartment where a resident kept oxygen tanks that exploded during the blaze at Pebblebook Apartments in Genoa City.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
meals4paws 1.jpg
Toys for pets are also sometimes donated to the organization.
Submitted photo
meals4paws 2.jpg
Debbie Young (right) and helper Kathyrn Ratzlaff pose with donated pet food items.
submitted photoS
cat hoarding 2.jpg
A cat hides inside a home in Racine County that was covered in feces and urine. It is one of Racine County’s largest animal seizures in history, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
submitted photo
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
TG’s is offering curbside pickup and delivery services. Restaurants and other business have taken their services to curbside pickups and deliveries.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
Kenneth Murray, left, gets help filming from an employee as he explains to customers that The Buzz and Sazzy B in downtown Kenosha will have curbside pickup along with some of the other offerings. Restaurants and other business have taken their services to curbside pickups and deliveries.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
Sazzy B and The Buzz in downtown Kenosha have put out signs for curbside pickup. Restaurants and other business have taken their services to curbside pickups and deliveries.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MOBILE TESTING STATION
A mobile testing station has been set up at the Froedtert satellite location in Pleasant Prairie near Highway 165 and Highway 31. The drive-thru testing is by appointment only.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MOBILE TESTING STATION
A mobile testing station has been set up at the Froedtert satellite location in Pleasant Prairie near Highway 165 and Highway 31. The drive-thru testing is by appointment only.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Food for boxes
A few of the items ready to boxed for students and their families by local crowd sourcing groups, Meals for Kids and Food and Care Packages for Kids, in space donated by Kenosha Bible Church.
Heather Poyner
Crowd funding folks
Food package organizers and volunteers, from left: Karisa Wenberg, of Food and Care Packages for Kids!; Chris and Christa Strangberg of Meals for Students; and Eric Barlow, children's pastor at Kenosha Bible Church.
Heather Poyner
Karisa and Ella
Karisa Wenberg, right, and her daughter, Ella, have initiated the crowd-funding program Food and Care Packages for Kids!. On Ella’s suggestion, the food packages will include at-home activities for students.
Heather Poyner
parkside day 1.jpg
UW-Parkside supporters show their school spirit during Parkside Day on March 5. The event raised money for scholarships and Parkside athletics.
submitted photo
WILMOT LUNCHES
Locations have been setup for students at Wilmot High School to grab meals.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WILMOT LUNCHES
Wilmot High School junior Jordan Foley grabs lunch from Jenny Dimzoff, center, and Cynthia Mullen in Silver Lake on Wednesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
GYM ETIQUETTE
Kris Vasquez works out at Anytime Fitness in downtown Kenosha on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GYM ETIQUETTE
Kris Vasquez works out at Anytime Fitness in downtown Kenosha on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GYM ETIQUETTE
Kris Vasquez sanitizes workout equipment at Anytime Fitness in downtown Kenosha on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GYM ETIQUETTE
Sam Ayers stretches out at Anytime Fitness in downtown Kenosha on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
No rush hour
Quiet streets
Robert Kight shared this photo look north on Sheridan Road in downtown Kenosha on Tuesday morning. "During what is commonly morning rush hour in downtown Kenosha, the entire area feels more like a ghost town rather than a usual bustling metro area," he wrote.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY Robert Kight
Local government, emergency responders and businesses have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and making decisions in order to try to …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.