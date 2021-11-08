 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie recycling center to be closed Tuesday for brush grinding
The Pleasant Prairie Residential Recycling Center, 8000 128th St., will be closed Tuesday to allow workers to complete brush and branch grinding operations. The center will resume normal operations Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the village, the center regularly closes the first Wednesday of each month to accommodate safe grinding operations. An extra day is needed this month because of the abundance of trimmings received by the center.

The center is open in-season between March 21 and Dec. 2, weather permitting, and remains available Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the off-season. Residents must provide proof of Pleasant Prairie residence.

More information is available online at www.pleasantprairiewi.gov.

Michelle Williamson, executive director Pleasant Prairie Convention and Tourism Bureau
