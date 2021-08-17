Pleasant Prairie reinstates recommendation for mask wearing at village facilities

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is now recommending that face coverings be worn by those who visit village-owned facilities in response to updated mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The Village of Pleasant Prairie recommends all facility guests and employees interacting with those guests wear face-coverings to help keep our community safe," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Tuesday in a news release. "Although Kenosha County reports 54% of Pleasant Prairie's population is vaccinated, the CDC is recommending people wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, to prevent further transmission of COVID-19."

The CDC announced that unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors when in areas with substantial and high transmission of COVID-19, according to the release.

Village officials recommend all guests take preventative measures and wear masks that cover the nose and mouth when entering, leaving, or moving throughout village facilities to help protect themselves and others.

In addition, village employees will wear masks when interacting directly with the public indoors. The updated village mask policy begins Thursday. The village policy is only for village-owned facilities. Private establishments may govern their own policies.