Pleasant Prairie reinstates recommendation for mask wearing at village facilities
Pleasant Prairie reinstates recommendation for mask wearing at village facilities

KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS

Amanda Balmes took this selfie wearing a mask because she is listed as an essential worker and has to go out. She resides in Pleasant Prairie. The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is now recommending that face coverings be worn by those who visit village-owned facilities in response to updated mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The Village of Pleasant Prairie recommends all facility guests and employees interacting with those guests wear face-coverings to help keep our community safe," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Tuesday in a news release. "Although Kenosha County reports 54% of Pleasant Prairie's population is vaccinated, the CDC is recommending people wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, to prevent further transmission of COVID-19."

The CDC announced that unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors when in areas with substantial and high transmission of COVID-19, according to the release.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 5, 2021, Froedtert South officials announced they will requiring staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Froedtert South manages Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospitals.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Village officials recommend all guests take preventative measures and wear masks that cover the nose and mouth when entering, leaving, or moving throughout village facilities to help protect themselves and others.

In addition, village employees will wear masks when interacting directly with the public indoors. The updated village mask policy begins Thursday. The village policy is only for village-owned facilities. Private establishments may govern their own policies.

The village will continue hybrid public meetings featuring an in-person and virtual option. The Village Board and commission members will continue in-person meetings. Community members can choose to attend in-person or connect virtually.

This method combines the benefits of live and virtual interactions between presenters, in-person attendees, and virtual attendees. During in-person meetings, village staff in attendance will wear masks. The village recommends all guests attending face-to-face wear a face covering for the safety of the community. Village of Pleasant Prairie’s virtual meeting information can be found on the village's website.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM

