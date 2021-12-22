Pleasant Prairie releases community public safety survey results; show strong support of services

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The results from a recent community survey regarding public safety funding have been tallied. And an overwhelming percentage of the 2,145 respondents — 89% — say that maintaining the current level of emergency services is important to them.

Other highlights from the recently released results indicate a majority of the respondents support a referendum to allow the village to increase funding for public safety, while more than 60% encourage Pleasant Prairie to explore additional funding options to maintain the current level of services, rather than reducing services to balance the budget.

The village in September received a public safety options assessment that identified the need for 12 additional firemedics (firefighters and rescue personnel), four more police officers and a third fire station. The financial impact of the additional staffing, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at the time, would be about $1.6 million.

Community Perceptions, an independent Wisconsin-based research firm, was hired to administer and analyze the survey. President Bill Foster shared the findings with the Village Board last week.

Calls for service to the Fire and Rescue Department are up 62% since 2010, and up 12.5% since 2019 to the Police Department.

“As a result, it is becoming difficult to sustain the level of service the Pleasant Prairie community has come to expect,” a news release from the village states. “The village must take action to preserve this level of police, fire and emergency medical services.”

“The community members of the Village of Pleasant Prairie’s participation in the survey reaffirms how much our residents value the first-class fire and police services we offer,” Fire Chief Craig Roepke said. “This feedback will help the village make an educated decision on how to address the budget challenges we face as we move forward.”

Several options

The survey specifically asked for a response to four scenarios previously identified by the village as a way to deal with the situation: maintain status quo, make budget cuts and service reductions, find additional sources of revenue or partner with additional communities.

Results from the survey indicated:

Budget cuts: No, 62%; undecided, 12%; yes, 26%.

Using utility surcharges to fund new staff: No, 55%; undecided, 11%; yes, 35%.

Using a wheel tax to fund new staff: No, 75%; undecided, 8%; yes, 17%.

A voter-approved referendum: No, 35%; undecided, 10%; yes, 55%.

According to the public safety options assessment, the village could explore budget cuts to its snow removal and street and park maintenance budgets, which are about $2 million yearly, but that would only free up enough money to pay for about 30% of what’s needed to increase public safety staffing.

A utility surcharge would cost each taxpayer about $288 more each year, while the use of a wheel tax would add $97 on each vehicle kept in the village.

As to the community referendum question, the village could pursue an additional $1.6 million, which would increase property taxes by about $42 per $1,000 equalized valuation.

According to a village news release, the continued growth in population and development in the village has caused an increase in the demand for public safety services. Pleasant Prairie’s population is about 21,500, and the village has 494 businesses.

Survey by the numbers

Other statistical information from the survey included:

The total response rate was 25% of the village’s population.

The age demographics from the survey was: 18-25, 0.4%; 26-35, 5%; 36-45, 13%; 46-55, 19%; 56-64, 25%; and 65-and-older, 37%.

Time lived in the village: less than one year, 3%; 1-5, 17%; 6-10, 13%; 11-20, 23%; more than 20 years, 44%; non village resident, 1%.

Housing status: Own, 95%; rent, 4%; other, 1%.

How likely, on a scale of 1-10, would you recommend living in the village to a friend or family member: Extremely likely, 41%; neutral, 10%; extremely unlikely, 2%.

The Village Board is scheduled to evaluate the feedback at its January meeting. If a referendum is scheduled, it will most likely be in early April, village officials said.

