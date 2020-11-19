Pleasant Prairie reports 87 percent voter turnout on Election Day

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — While many communities braced for a struggle during the recent Election Day, nothing could have been further from the truth within the village.
At least that seemed to be the majority of the message in the days following a record-breaking turnout nationwide.
And the records didn’t stop there, either, as Pleasant Prairie voters flocked to the polls — both in the days and weeks before Nov. 3 and the day of.
Village Clerk Jane Snell told the Village Board Monday night that 13,336 votes were cast, including a record number of absentee ballots — 9,885.
Prior to Election Day, the village had 14,671 total registered voters. Snell said that an additional 591 voters registered Nov. 3 to bring the total to 15,262.
The final voter turnout finished at 87 percent.
But most of the reaction went right back to that absentee ballot number, which included both by mail and in person.
“We had a very good turnout,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “We had more absentee ballot voters this election than we’ve had the last five years. It’s been kind of incredible.”
A grateful board
Village Trustees praised both the staff who worked the election and the voters themselves.
“It seemed like a combination between the pre-voting (by) absentee and the window of time we had to do that gave plenty of people time to get in,” Trustee Brock Williamson said. “They had the choice to go Tuesday or not, and even those that went on Tuesday said it was very smooth and efficient.”
Trustee Dave Klimisch had a similar observation.
“Probably six or seven (residents) who talked to me, all went in and out (quickly), and they were nothing but happy,” he said. “They can’t wait to do it again.”
The work of the many volunteers also didn’t go unnoticed.
“Definitely thanks to all the people who volunteered and made it possible for us to do it safely,” Williamson said.
