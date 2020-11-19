Pleasant Prairie reports 87 percent voter turnout on Election Day

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — While many communities braced for a struggle during the recent Election Day, nothing could have been further from the truth within the village.

At least that seemed to be the majority of the message in the days following a record-breaking turnout nationwide.

And the records didn’t stop there, either, as Pleasant Prairie voters flocked to the polls — both in the days and weeks before Nov. 3 and the day of.

Village Clerk Jane Snell told the Village Board Monday night that 13,336 votes were cast, including a record number of absentee ballots — 9,885.

Prior to Election Day, the village had 14,671 total registered voters. Snell said that an additional 591 voters registered Nov. 3 to bring the total to 15,262.

The final voter turnout finished at 87 percent.

But most of the reaction went right back to that absentee ballot number, which included both by mail and in person.

“We had a very good turnout,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “We had more absentee ballot voters this election than we’ve had the last five years. It’s been kind of incredible.”

A grateful board