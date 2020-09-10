Pleasant Prairie resident files election complaint

“Why these five cities?” Stone asked. “The answer is because the five largest cities in Wisconsin are run by Democrats, and the five largest cities in Wisconsin also have the most votes for Democrats. The last primary, Milwaukee voted 92% Democratic, and they got more than a third of the money from CTCL.

“This is just a pattern. After they finished in Wisconsin, then they moved to Pennsylvania. They granted money to Delaware County, which is heavily Democratic, and then they gave ($12.2) million to Philadelphia, which votes 92% Democrat. They (also) donated money to Detroit in Michigan ($3.95 million), which votes 98% Democrat.”

Funds used from the CTCL are spent toward things like reminder cards and voter registration, Stone said.

“They’re going to be reminding significantly more Democratic voters and registering significantly more Democratic voters,” he said.

The grants in question, Stone said, were awarded by CTCL without an official process in place. Since his complaint has been filed — and after a donation of $250 million by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan — the organization has put in place a grant process.