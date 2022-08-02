 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Residential Recycling Center Closed Wednesday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s Residential Recycling Center, 8000 128th Street, will be closed all day Wednesday for grinding operations.

The center regularly closes the first Wednesday of each month to accommodate safe grinding operations. The RRC will re-open and resume normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9:00 a.m.

The RRC is open for on-season hours between March 21 and December 2, weather permitting, and remains available on Saturdays between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. throughout the off-season. When using the center, residents should be prepared to provide proof of Pleasant Prairie residence. Community members can find additional information about the RRC online at pleasantprairiewi.gov.

