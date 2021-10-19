Pleasant Prairie seeking slight tax increase in proposed 2022 budget

How those funds are used, though, are “highly restrictive,” Thiel said.

“The intent right now is to use those toward utility projects, which was the qualifying ways we could use that funding,” he said.

Public safety increase

Included in the budget are village services, including fire and rescue, police, community development, road improvements and snow plowing, along with a full-time deputy clerk position and inflationary increases across most departments.

Goessl said the public safety budget will increase by $327,653 in 2022, up to $10,992,083 from $10,664,430 in 2021.

“We’ve talked about public safety over and over again, and the need for additional public safety staffing,” Thiel said. “Right now, with budgets being tight and what they are, it’s hard to justify the use of funds when we don’t have the recurring budget that could be applied.

“I think that it deserves being stated that there are needs, there will be continue to be needs. I think we’ve outlined them fairly well. We’re waiting on feedback from the community. We want to get their input on it. ... Hiring 16 individuals all in one go would be a big beast to absorb, but we’re looking at absorbing (hiring) a few officers in the short term.”