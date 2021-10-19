Pleasant Prairie seeking slight tax increase in proposed 2022 budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The 2022 budget process is nearly complete in the village.
At Monday night’s Village Board meeting, Finance Director Kathy Goessl presented the proposed budget, which calls for a tax levy increase of $485,592 from 2021.
That means a village taxpayer with a home valued at $237,200 will see an increase in their taxes of $10.37 from a year ago. The proposed tax bill would rise from $1,100.85 to $1,111.22 on average.
The 2021 tax levy was $13,796,940 and is proposed to raise to $14,282,832 next year.
Next up for the budget is a public hearing to adopt it, which is set for Monday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. in the Village Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.
Trustee Dave Klimisch said he feels the proposed budget is a fair one for the taxpayers.
“I know it’s hard sometimes for the general public to just read the expense line,” he said. “I think the department heads and village administration have done a really good job of not only addressing the needs for right now, but for future planning.”
The village received a little more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds last year, Administrator Nathan Thiel said, which was split into $1 million in 2021 and the second $1 million next year.
How those funds are used, though, are “highly restrictive,” Thiel said.
“The intent right now is to use those toward utility projects, which was the qualifying ways we could use that funding,” he said.
Public safety increase
Included in the budget are village services, including fire and rescue, police, community development, road improvements and snow plowing, along with a full-time deputy clerk position and inflationary increases across most departments.
Goessl said the public safety budget will increase by $327,653 in 2022, up to $10,992,083 from $10,664,430 in 2021.
“We’ve talked about public safety over and over again, and the need for additional public safety staffing,” Thiel said. “Right now, with budgets being tight and what they are, it’s hard to justify the use of funds when we don’t have the recurring budget that could be applied.
“I think that it deserves being stated that there are needs, there will be continue to be needs. I think we’ve outlined them fairly well. We’re waiting on feedback from the community. We want to get their input on it. ... Hiring 16 individuals all in one go would be a big beast to absorb, but we’re looking at absorbing (hiring) a few officers in the short term.”
The village also is proposing a number of capital purchasing, including $2.2 million in road improvements, which will encompass work on Prairie Ridge Boulevard ($644,721); 94th and 91st Avenue and 80th Street ($145,104); Prairie Village ($188,748); Tobin Creek ($229,077); Lakeshore Drive ($303,282); and Roger Prange ($146,350).
Road improvement costs also include design, inspection and a contingency fund of $531,069.
“The road budget could be more,” Trustee Mike Pollocoff said. “$2.2 million is quite a bit, but it’s not as much as it used to be. You look at what was done this time last year (to) the current year we’re in, some of the roads that we’ve done, we accomplished quite a bit.
“I really think the roads that (were done) have been done well.”