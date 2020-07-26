Pleasant Prairie set to reopen municipal building to public

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Roger Prange Municipal Building will reopen to the public in Pleasant Prairie on Monday.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Public Works lobbies will be available during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Ensuring the safety of residents, guests, and staff is an essential part of reopening the Prange Building to the public,” said Nathan Thiel, Village Administrator. “When entering the lobby areas, residents will notice safety and social distancing practices in place. It is recommended that guests wear masks and maintain social distances when entering the building to respect the health of other residents and employees.”

The goal is to follow the new safety protocols that are being put in place to resume in-person services and activities in the lobby areas. The following features are established to maintain the health of all guests and staff:

Visitors experiencing flu-like symptoms are not permitted to enter the building.

Protective barriers at front counters are in place, with social distancing kickboard markings, floor markings, and safety signage.

Practice Social Distancing, keeping at least 6-feet apart.