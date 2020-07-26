Pleasant Prairie set to reopen municipal building to public

The Roger Prange Municipal Building will reopen to the public in Pleasant Prairie on Monday.
Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Public Works lobbies will be available during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Ensuring the safety of residents, guests, and staff is an essential part of reopening the Prange Building to the public,” said Nathan Thiel, Village Administrator. “When entering the lobby areas, residents will notice safety and social distancing practices in place. It is recommended that guests wear masks and maintain social distances when entering the building to respect the health of other residents and employees.”
The goal is to follow the new safety protocols that are being put in place to resume in-person services and activities in the lobby areas. The following features are established to maintain the health of all guests and staff:
Visitors experiencing flu-like symptoms are not permitted to enter the building.
Protective barriers at front counters are in place, with social distancing kickboard markings, floor markings, and safety signage.
Practice Social Distancing, keeping at least 6-feet apart.
Having face masks that cover the nose and mouth is highly recommended while inside the building.
Frequent handwashing, regular cleaning, and disinfection of surfaces are being maintained.
Signage with recommended behaviors for employees and visitors are posted in prominent areas.
The Prescription drug box will remain closed until further notice.
The Roger Prange building initially closed on March 18 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Although lobbies are reopening, visitors are encouraged to use the available online resources and conduct business by making phone calls and sending emails.
The Pleasant Prairie administrative team continues to monitor public health recommendations, evaluate procedures, and make changes accordingly. For ongoing updates related to COVID-19 and Village operations, please follow the Village social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn) and visit PleasantPrairieWi.gov.
