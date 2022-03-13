Pleasant Prairie sets final informational meeting ahead of public safety referendum

The Village of Pleasant Prairie has planned an informational meeting to allow the public to learn about the upcoming public safety referendum on the April 5 ballot.

It will be held Wednesday at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave., starting at 6p.m.

The referendum on the April 5 ballot will ask Pleasant Prairie voters to decide if they will support increasing the Village’s annual tax levy by $1.6 million to cover the costs for hiring and retaining four additional police officers and 12 additional fire and rescue staff, beginning in 2023.

Village officials said growth, demand and inflation have outpaced Village revenues because of state levy limits. Over the last three years, they researched the Village’s public safety needs and identified that the current safety funding is insufficient to meet the community’s growing service demands.

The Village requires additional public safety personnel in the Fire & Rescue and Police Departments to ensure residents, visitors, and businesses have continued access to high-quality public safety services, officials said. Approval of the referendum by a majority of voters would enable Pleasant Prairie to hire and retain the necessary personnel to maintain quality public safety services in the future.

It will offer a question-and-answer segment and include presentations from Fire Chief Craig Roepke, Chief of Police David Smetana and Village Administrator Nathan Thiel.

The informational session will also be offered online. Residents can participate in the virtual sessions via Zoom online meeting software on a smartphone or computer. Participants should click the meeting link posted on PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Referendum and enter a name and email address when prompted to register for the meetings.

Those who do not have access to a computer or smartphone may attend the meeting in person at the Village Hall.

