Pleasant Prairie sets trick-or-treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31

The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold its trick-or-treat hours Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in giving out candy or other treats should turn on the front light to indicate they are participating in trick-or-treating.
IN PHOTOS: Halloween 2020 images
It was sunny and relatively mild out Saturday afternoon for trick-or-treating in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and other county communities. If you have an image from Halloween 2020, feel free to share it at newsroom@kenoshanews.com and we'll add it this online gallery.