Pleasant Prairie sets Trick-or-Treat hours
  • Updated
Emma Grosz, 17, left, puts a piece of candy in Emily Ruiz's, 8, bag during trick-or-treating at the Koschkee home in Pleasant Prairie last year. This year the village will hold Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village youngsters will have their chance to Trick-or-Treat this year on Halloween.

In a switch from tradition, the Village Board at its meeting Monday night voted to have Trick-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. According to a press release, the goal is to align with other area communities and limit extra visitors who are planning to take advantage of an extra Trick-or-Treat event.

The change is partly due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, the press release states. The timing allows families to enjoy the event during the daylight, but residents who plan to participate are asked to turn on their front porch light to indicate they are passing out treats.

All residents are reminded to stay safe and to follow recommendations designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask.

