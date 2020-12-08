Pleasant Prairie sewer lines to get deep cleaning

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — More than 60,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines are in for a deep cleaning early next year.

The Village Board on Monday unanimously awarded a contract for $2,316,931 to Visu-Sewer, Inc., Pewaukee, to complete the 2021 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project. Four bids were received, with the highest of $3,551,740.20.

Visu-Sewer expects to begin the work early in January and should be complete by the end of 2021, according to Director of Public Works John Steinbrink Jr., who added the company has a positive work history with the village.

The project will be funded through the sanitary sewer capital improvement budget, and the process has been used successfully by the village the last eight years, Steinbrink said.

"There are multiple areas in the village that have old clay sanitary sewer that has a lot of infiltration," he said. "That means that the ground water leaks through the cracks in these pipes where the joins used to be solid. Now they've worn out.

"The village has to treat all the water that enters the sanitary sewer through the City of Kenosha. We do pay for all of the water that infiltrates in through the sanitary sewer, so it's very important that we keep all that water out."