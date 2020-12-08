Pleasant Prairie sewer lines to get deep cleaning

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — More than 60,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines are in for a deep cleaning early next year.
The Village Board on Monday unanimously awarded a contract for $2,316,931 to Visu-Sewer, Inc., Pewaukee, to complete the 2021 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project. Four bids were received, with the highest of $3,551,740.20.
Visu-Sewer expects to begin the work early in January and should be complete by the end of 2021, according to Director of Public Works John Steinbrink Jr., who added the company has a positive work history with the village.
The project will be funded through the sanitary sewer capital improvement budget, and the process has been used successfully by the village the last eight years, Steinbrink said.
"There are multiple areas in the village that have old clay sanitary sewer that has a lot of infiltration," he said. "That means that the ground water leaks through the cracks in these pipes where the joins used to be solid. Now they've worn out.
"The village has to treat all the water that enters the sanitary sewer through the City of Kenosha. We do pay for all of the water that infiltrates in through the sanitary sewer, so it's very important that we keep all that water out."
The relining process is preferred, Steinbrink said, because it doesn't require extensive road reconstruction.
"It's a much more effective way to rehabilitate a sanitary sewer," Steinbrink said. "It's all done from the surface through an access port at the sanitary manhole. A new pipe liner is installed and pushed through from manhole to manhole.
"The alternative to doing this would be to get a back hoe in, rip up the road, dig down, fill it with stone and repave the road. It's a very expensive process."
As part of the project, Visu-Swer will complete 61,500 linear feet of sewer cleaning, televising and sewer lining. In addition, 850 feet of lateral grouting, chemical grouting on eight sanitary sewer maintenance holes and spot repairs in six places also will be completed.
Poll shifts for spring
As the focus from the November election shifts to the spring, the board unanimously approved a request by Village Clerk Jane Snell to again move the polls in Wards 13 and 14.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, voters will move from the Addison of Pleasant Prairie to the RecPlex for both the Feb. 16 spring primary and the April 6 spring election.
Snell said future polling place decisions to determine the village's needs will be made after results of the 2020 census.
Mobile home parks on notice
The board unanimously approved renewals of mobile home park licenses for 21, but for three locations — Westwood Estates, 7801 88th Ave.; Timber Ridge Home Park, 1817 104th St.; and Scotty's Mobile Home Park, 5310 75th St. — there's work to be done to comply.
A fourth location, City View Mobile Home Park, 4303 75th St., passed building and zoning inspections, Snell said.
The other three had multiple violations at a number of lots during inspections last month, Snell said. Letters were sent to each of the owners, and all violations must be fixed by Sunday or a fine of $691 per day will be levied.
