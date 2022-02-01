Pleasant Prairie: Sex offenders to be released into village

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three convicted sex offenders are due to be released to village residences, according to a press release.

Valerie A. Carey, 51, will move to a residence in the 12100 block of 120th Court; Robert S. Craig, 65, will move to the 11200 block of Old Green Bay Road; and Dennis M. Knippel, 65, will move to the 12200 block of Sheridan Road.

Carey, who is listed at 5-foot-4, 231 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, pandering, failure to maintain sex offender registry and manufacturing/delivering cocaine. She is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Craig is 5-9, 205 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He was convicted of possession of child pornography and is a lifetime registrant on the sex offender registry.

Knippel is 5-9, 153 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and is a lifetime registrant on the sex offender registry.

All three individuals will be electronically monitored and are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with their victims and not consume any drugs. They each are register to register face-to-face with law enforcement and must comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agent.

Any violation of those conditions will result in their apprehension by law enforcement, the release states.