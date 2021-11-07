Pleasant Prairie solid waste, water bills will not rise in 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residents in the Village of Pleasant Prairie will not see an increase in solid waste and recycling collection or clean water bills in 2022.
The Village Board last week unanimously approved both budgets for next year. Current waste and recycling fees of $21.50 a month will remain next year, as will the current $6 per month Equivalent Runoff Unit charge.
“Village residents are helping bring the cost of recycling down by keeping recyclables loose, not bagged, in the recycling cart,” Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said in a press release. “Recyclables in plastic bags are considered contaminated, and the village incurs fees to dispose of contamination found in the recycling stream.
“Over the past year, the community has done a fantastic job keeping recyclables loose in their recycling bins. The increased effort helps the environment and reduces collection costs.”
Through the village’s solid waste utility, curbside garbage, recycling and leaf collection services are provided to about 7,540 homes. Utility funds also operate the village’s Residential Recycling Center and offer hazardous waste collection, along with free compost, mulch and shred events, along with Christmas tree drop-off sites.
The village saw a reduction in single-stream recycling costs in 2021 due to decreased contamination fees and a better recycling market, the release states. The village budgeted $60,000 less for recycling collection next year.
Funds collected by the stormwater fee are used to maintain village-owned stormwater infrastructures, maintain catch basins and preserve natural drainage systems like streams and buffers. In 2022, the utility will continue to perform street sweeping, outfall inspections and catch basin cleaning.
The proposed budget includes $2.2 million in revenue and $2.3 million in expenses. The fund has sufficient reserves to cover 2022 operating expenses and capital requests, the release states.