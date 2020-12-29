Pleasant Prairie, Somers declare snow emergencies

A snow emergency is in effect for the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Village and Town of Somers starting at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) and ending at noon Wednesday.

During that time, no parking is allowed on Pleasant Prairie streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced, and violators will be ticketed.

In Somers, residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas, according to Village Administrator Jason Peters.

The area is expected to receive between 3 and 5 inches of snow, according to forecasts as of Tuesday afternoon.

For drivers who must head out, motorists are advised that state law requires they're less than 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Residents also are reminded that snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours of a snowfall.

