Pleasant Prairie sponsoring photo contest; images to be used in 2022 village calendar

Pleasant Prairie residents are invited to "show off your photography skills and your love for this community" by entering the Pleasant Prairie Through Your Frame Photo Contest.

Photos chosen from entries will appear in the 2022 Village of Pleasant Prairie Calendar and Resource Directory, the village's website, social media channels and/or in other village publications.

Photos will be judged based on content and quality, officials said.

Anyone is eligible to enter the contest; however, the photos must be taken within the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

All photos must be submitted via the village website at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Photo.

Photos can be submitted through Aug. 13.

The public will be able to vote on select photos on the village website at the end of August.

The top three photos with the most votes will be the winners.

Contest rules are available online at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Photo. For more information, send an email to communications@plprairie.com or call 262-925-6701.

